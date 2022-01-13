Opposition holds protest at Parliament before mini-budget vote

The opposition parties are holding a protest outside the Parliament House against the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021, which they have dubbed as mini-budget.

The National Assembly is expected to vote on the bill on Thursday (today). Prime Minister Imran Khan has already arrived at Parliament.

The government expect to get the bill passed today, according to Special Advisor to the PM Babar Awan.

Earlier, the federal government reached out to its allies. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met with Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PMLQ) leaders Moonis Ilahi and Khusro Bakhtiar, both federal ministers in his cabinet.

The meeting at the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan was followed by a statement from the PMLQ that it would support the government on the mini-budget.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement, another coalition partner, has still not openly assured the government of its support.

The MQM has recommended 11 changes to the supplementary finance bill and it is still waiting for a positive response from the government team, SAMAA TV reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan will likely hold a parliamentary party meeting before the National Assembly session resumes on Thursday. The PTI and the coalition MPs have been asked to ensure their presence at the Parliament House.

Opposition holds protest

The opposition parties have planned to hold protests inside and outside Parliament.

The protest outside the Parliament has begun, led by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

He said Pakistan has never been ruled by such an incompetent government in its history. The mini-budget would ruin people, he said.

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other opposition leaders on Wednesday criticized the mini-budget and vowed to block it.

Under the supplementary finance bill, the government plan to withdraw tax exemption on 150 items including baby formula milk, paper, sewing machines, beauty products, and mobile phones.