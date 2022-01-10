Video: VIP hospital room where Shahrukh Jatoi was illegally staying

He stayed there for 8 months without medical board recommendation

Shahrukh Jatoi, who is serving life sentence for the murder of Shahzaib Khan, was sent back to prison on Monday after months long stay at a private hospital.

He was staying at Qamar-ul-Islamam Hospital, located in Punjab Colony area of Karachi, without the recommendation of a medical board, the sources said.

The VIP room, which was on the first floor of the hospital, has a separate sitting area with leader sofas for visitors, a centre table, air conditioner, fridge and a TV on the wall.

Moeen, the administrator of the hospital, told SAMAA TV that Jatoi stayed at the hospital for seven to eight months.

The administrator rejected the allegations that they had given the hospital to Jatoi on rent. “It’s a charitable hospital, it’s a trust. It’s not possible that we rent out the entire hospital to them,” he added.

Moeen said that the hospital needs certain approvals from the ministry of interior, Sindh police and other departments to host a prisoner. "We had such a patient in the past too, so we thought it was the same situation," he said.

Jatoi was discharged on Monday morning at 10am, he said.

Jatoi used to get food from his home as the hospital does not have any such facility, the administrator said.

When asked about people who used to visit Jatoi in the hospital, Moeen said that police guards were deputed outside the room and even the hospital administration had to inform them every time a doctor would go see Jatoi.

Shahzaib Khan murder case

Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur, and two security guards Murtaza Lashari and Sajjad Talpur were convicted of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012 over a petty argument.

An anti-terrorism court handed them death sentences in the case but a single bench of the Sindh High Court removed the Anti-Terrorism Act clauses from the case and sent it to a trial court.

The trial court then granted them bail in the case. However, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the case and and ordered the Sindh High Court to reexamine the case after civil society raised the issue.

In May 2019, the Sindh High Court commuted the death sentences awarded to Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur in the Shahzeb Khan murder case to life imprisonments.

The court upheld the life imprisonments of two other suspects in the case.

The four men wanted their death sentences to be overturned. However, the Sindh High Court noted that while Section 302 (Murder) of the PPC is a pardonable offence, and Shahzeb Khan’s family had pardoned the men, the clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act were not pardonable.

The case is now in the Supreme Court where Shahrukh Jatoi has appealed for the removal of anti-terrorism clauses from the case.