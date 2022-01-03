Video: Policeman, motorcyclist scuffle over traffic ticket

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A fight broke out between a motorcyclist and a traffic policeman after the motorcyclist was issued a traffic ticket near Preedy Police Station in Karachi's Saddar area.

A video clip has gone viral showing a traffic police constable and the motorcyclist fighting in the middle of the road.

An old man, who is the motorcyclists' father, tries to stop the fight but in vain.

The fight reportedly started after the policeman issued a traffic ticket to the motorcyclist.

The policemen tried to detain and take the motorcyclist to the nearby Preedy Police Station. However, the issue was resolved when the old man pleaded with the policemen.