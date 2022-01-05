Wednesday, January 5, 2022  | 31 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Vaccination best defense against highly-transmissible Omicron variant: NCOC

Karachi's cases have increased by 8.5 times in two weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Listen to the story
In the last seven days, 60% of cases of the new Omicron variant in Pakistan have been reported in Karachi and Lahore, NCOC chief Asad Umar has revealed. "In the upcoming three weeks, the virus is going to spread across the country." At a media briefing on Wednesday, the minister emphasised vaccination for protection against the new variant. "If you look at global statistics, Omicron is highly transmissible. In South Africa, the virus spread like wildfire because the majority of its population was unvaccinated." In Pakistan, too, there are imminent signs of the 5th wave of the virus. The cases have increased by three times and people in big cities are at the highest risk, Umar pointed out. In Karachi, cases have increased by 8.5 times. The trend is similar in Punjab. And these cases will continue to rise. About the #Omicron variant: >Transmissibility of the strain is very high >Over 350 Omicron cases reported in Pakistan so far >The variant is mild but a lot of people have been affected pic.twitter.com/QkpWeAiJYY— Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) January 5, 2022 "It is, therefore, very important for people immediately get immunised. If you haven't gotten your second dose, get it now. Get your families vaccinated too." Dr Faisal Sultan, special assistant to the PM on Health, added that Pakistan's data on vaccination shows that the infection rate of the disease in immunised people is way less than those not vaccinated. "Vaccines are protecting everyone. But it's especially important for women and the elderly to get inoculated," he stressed. On Omicron, Dr Sultan said that presently available vaccines are equipped for protection against the new variant. "So far, over 350 Omicron cases have been reported in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore." Even though it is mild, we can't stay under the impression that it won't be lethal. The SAPM outlined these precautionary measures from the strain: Wear masks Get vaccinated Avoid crowded areas Ensure proper ventilation at public gatherings. Pakistan reports over 800 cases Meanwhile, Pakistan reported over 800 cases in a day on Wednesday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. The positivity ratio has increased to 1.8%. Earlier in the day, Karachi reported 23 new Omicron cases.
FaceBook WhatsApp

In the last seven days, 60% of cases of the new Omicron variant in Pakistan have been reported in Karachi and Lahore, NCOC chief Asad Umar has revealed. “In the upcoming three weeks, the virus is going to spread across the country.”

At a media briefing on Wednesday, the minister emphasised vaccination for protection against the new variant. “If you look at global statistics, Omicron is highly transmissible. In South Africa, the virus spread like wildfire because the majority of its population was unvaccinated.”

In Pakistan, too, there are imminent signs of the 5th wave of the virus. The cases have increased by three times and people in big cities are at the highest risk, Umar pointed out.

In Karachi, cases have increased by 8.5 times. The trend is similar in Punjab. And these cases will continue to rise.

“It is, therefore, very important for people immediately get immunised. If you haven’t gotten your second dose, get it now. Get your families vaccinated too.”

Dr Faisal Sultan, special assistant to the PM on Health, added that Pakistan’s data on vaccination shows that the infection rate of the disease in immunised people is way less than those not vaccinated.

“Vaccines are protecting everyone. But it’s especially important for women and the elderly to get inoculated,” he stressed.

On Omicron, Dr Sultan said that presently available vaccines are equipped for protection against the new variant. “So far, over 350 Omicron cases have been reported in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.”

Even though it is mild, we can’t stay under the impression that it won’t be lethal. The SAPM outlined these precautionary measures from the strain:

  • Wear masks
  • Get vaccinated
  • Avoid crowded areas
  • Ensure proper ventilation at public gatherings.

Pakistan reports over 800 cases

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported over 800 cases in a day on Wednesday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. The positivity ratio has increased to 1.8%.

Earlier in the day, Karachi reported 23 new Omicron cases.

 
NCOC Omicron vaccinations
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Second spell of winter rain forecast in Karachi today
Second spell of winter rain forecast in Karachi today
Sindh govt considers closing schools as Omicron spreads
Sindh govt considers closing schools as Omicron spreads
Leaked audio: Maryam frustrated, Rashid annoyed by 'barking dogs'
Leaked audio: Maryam frustrated, Rashid annoyed by ‘barking dogs’
Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in 17 cases so far
Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in 17 cases so far
Heavy showers in Karachi, rains wreak havoc in Balochistan
Heavy showers in Karachi, rains wreak havoc in Balochistan
Top court sticks to decision to demolish Madina Masjid
Top court sticks to decision to demolish Madina Masjid
More rain expected in Karachi today
More rain expected in Karachi today
Funding case: shocking revelations after ECP rules against PTI
Funding case: shocking revelations after ECP rules against PTI
Karachi accounts for 75% of positive cases since fifth wave
Karachi accounts for 75% of positive cases since fifth wave
Rain in Karachi, mini-budget, Omicron update
Rain in Karachi, mini-budget, Omicron update
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.