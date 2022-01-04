Uzair Baloch acquitted in Rangers murders, 18th of 67 case

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has acquitted Lyari’s prominent Uzair Baloch of the murder of two Rangers personnel over lack of evidence. An accomplice, Sher Muhammad, was also acquitted.

The police had registered the case against him on charges of abducting and murdering two Rangers personnel identified as Ijaz and Nasir.

Uzair Baloch was arrested by the Rangers in January 2016. He has been accused of murdering a total of 198 people. He denies the charges.

There were 67 cases registered against him. Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in 18 cases so far on the basis of a lack of evidence. Most of the cases involve alleged crimes committed from 2012 to 2013.

Uzair Baloch’s acquittals

Here’s a list of all the cases he has been acquitted in so far.

January 4, 2022: An anti-terrorism court acquits him in a case for abducting and murdering two Rangers personnel.

July 14, 2021: A sessions court acquitted him in two cases for attacking policemen and damaging public property. The cases were registered at the Kalakot and Kalir police stations in 2012. He was accused of destroying a police van.

April 13, 2021: A district and sessions court acquitted Baloch in a police attack case. He was accused of launching an attack on policemen on Shah Waliullah Road in Nayabad and escaping after an armoured vehicle reached the spot. One of the witnesses retracted his statement in the case.

March 30, 2021: Baloch has been given a clean chit by a Karachi court in two cases filed in 2012. They were registered at the Kalri and Kalakot police stations. He was accused of rioting and inciting violence.

March 16, 2021: A district and sessions court ordered his acquittal in the 2021 Kalri police station attack case.

March 1, 2021: A Karachi court acquitted Baloch in the Baghdadi police station case. He was accused of launching an attack on the police station in 2012. An additional district and sessions judge, District South, asked the prosecution how they knew that it was Uzair Baloch who attacked the police station. “An area resident told us,” the prosecutor told the court.

February 27, 2021: A court in Karachi acquitted Baloch in a murder case.

February 17, 2021: An anti-terrorism court acquitted Baloch in three cases registered at the Kalri police station. He was accused of attacking policemen in 2012 and carrying explosives such as hand grenades in all three cases.

January 29, 2021: A sessions court acquitted Baloch in two murder cases due to lack of evidence.

January 12, 2021: A court acquitted Baloch in a 2013 murder case. A case was registered against him and seven people after a man, named Noshad, was kidnapped and killed in Kalri on March 13, 2013. The court ruled that there was a lack of evidence to prove Baloch’s involvement in the case.

January 7, 2021: A Karachi court acquitted him in two cases. Baloch was booked in the cases in 2012 for attempted murder and encounter with police.

Who is Uzair Baloch?

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. In a statement, he now denies, the gangster had confessed to criminal activities such as murders, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms.

In April 2017, he was handed over to the Pakistan Army after being accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The army handed him over to the police after three years on April 6, 2020.