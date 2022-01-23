US amends university admission policies to attract international students

The United States has announced changes to its university admissions policies to attract international students.

In a broader effort to make the US economy more competitive, officials on Friday announced policy changes to attract international students in science, technology, engineering and math. The five areas are collectively known as STEM.

The State Department will allow eligible students to complete up to 36 months of education and training in STEM, the US media reported citing top administration officials.

There will also be new initiatives to connect the students with the US businesses.

The Department of Homeland Security will add 22 new areas of education for foreign students in the United States, including cloud computing, data visualization and data science.

The program, which allows international graduates of US universities to spend up to three more years in training with local employers, received 58,000 applications in fiscal year 2020.

The program is designed to ensure that the United States attracts talent from around the world. It will attract scientists and researchers whose achievements will enable the economy to grow.

Official statistics show that international students are the focus of growing academic research.

The State National Science Board released a report this week stating that half of the US doctoral degrees in economics, computer science, engineering and mathematics are held by international students and scientists on temporary visas.