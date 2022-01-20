Thursday, January 20, 2022  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Umrah to continue despite new wave of Covid-19

SOPs mandatory for all pilgrims

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Umrah to stay continue despite new wave of Covid-19—Photo: Twitter

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified all rumors about the suspension of Umrah during a new wave of Covid-19. The misinformation was circulating on social media.

The ministry has no plan to impose a ban on Umrah but precautionary measures will be enforced. Strict action will be taken against those who neglect SOPs, Haramain Sharifain tweeted.

On January 5, the Saudi government has imposed a ten-day waiting period between two Umrahs.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distance is mandatory for worshipers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina.

Pilgrims who have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be exempt from quarantine, but single-dose pilgrims have to stay in quarantine for five days.

People who do not need to undertake quarantine are those who are completely vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Covishield, SK, Bioscience or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

