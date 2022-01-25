UK removes Covid restrictions for vaccinated passengers

People arriving in England or Scotland will no longer have to take Covid tests if they are fully vaccinated, the UK ministry has said in a statement.

It said the new policy will be applicable from February 11, in time for the half-term break.

Restrictions have also been uplifted for unvaccinated travellers. They will no longer have to self-isolate but will need a pre-departure and day two test.

All travellers arriving in England, whether they are vaccinated or not will, however, have to fill out a passenger locator form.

Currently, fully vaccinated passengers, who have had two doses (or one dose of the Janssen vaccine), and are under 18 years don’t need a pre-departure test two days before travelling to the UK.

The decision was taken after coronavirus cases in the kingdom halved in the last two weeks.