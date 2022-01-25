Tuesday, January 25, 2022  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1443
UK removes Covid restrictions for vaccinated passengers

They will be uplifted in February

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
People arriving in England or Scotland will no longer have to take Covid tests if they are fully vaccinated, the UK ministry has said in a statement. It said the new policy will be applicable from February 11, in time for the half-term break. Restrictions have also been uplifted for unvaccinated travellers. They will no longer have to self-isolate but will need a pre-departure and day two test. All travellers arriving in England, whether they are vaccinated or not will, however, have to fill out a passenger locator form. Currently, fully vaccinated passengers, who have had two doses (or one dose of the Janssen vaccine), and are under 18 years don't need a pre-departure test two days before travelling to the UK. The decision was taken after coronavirus cases in the kingdom halved in the last two weeks.
