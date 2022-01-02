Two veiled men arrested for harassing women at Minar-e-Pakistan

The police in Lahore on Sunday arrested two veiled men for harassing women at the Greater Iqbal Park Lahore, which houses the Minar-e-Pakistan.

The policemen deployed at the Minar-e-Pakistan approached two veiled ‘women’ for questioning after noticing them engage in suspicious activities at the park.

Upon interrogation, the police found that the two suspicious women were actually young men in veils.

They were immediately arrested and identified as Usman and Subhan.

The men were being held at Lari Adda Police Station in Lahore for further investigation on Sunday night.

The Greater Iqbal Park has been under the spotlight after the video of the mass assault of a young TikToker on August 14, 2021.

The incident of harassment on Independence Day led to a national outcry and the violence against women in public spaces was denounced.

In the wake of the incident, Punjab Parks and Horticulture Authority (PPHA) Director General Zaheer Anwar Jappa had ordered enhanced security at public parks for families and women.