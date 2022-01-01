Two TTP ‘terrorists’ arrested in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town

Two alleged terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were arrested in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town Monday morning, according to the police.

The suspects hailed from Afghanistan and were planning attacks on multiple security officials in the city. They were arrested during a raid by the police.

The investigation officer told SAMAA Digital that the police have seized cracker bombs, fake passports, ball bearings, illegal arms, and detonators from their possession.

He revealed that the terrorists, identified as Razaullah alias Nasir and Habib Noor alias Sher Habib, joined TTP in 2011 and 2008, respectively. They were trained in Afghanistan and have been involved in multiple attacks on the security forces.

A case has been registered against them. The police have begun questioning them and raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices.

TTP regroups in Karachi

On Saturday, a senior police officer, who wished not to be named, told SAMAA Digital that a group of six TTP men entered Karachi. Two of them have been arrested.

The police are interrogating the held terrorists. “The test is to locate and arrest the remaining four. The arrested suspects said that the Tashkeel [group] of six suspects was headed by a person namely Umar.”

The officer said that this is just one of the TTP groups that has reached Karachi, revealing that other groups of the banned organisation have arrived in the city too.

“The police have enhanced intelligence in the city to locate and arrest them [the terrorists],” he added.