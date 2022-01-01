Saturday, January 1, 2022  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two TTP ‘terrorists’ arrested in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town

They were planning several attacks in the city

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Two alleged terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were arrested in Karachi's Shah Latif Town Monday morning, according to the police. The suspects hailed from Afghanistan and were planning attacks on multiple security officials in the city. They were arrested during a raid by the police. The investigation officer told SAMAA Digital that the police have seized cracker bombs, fake passports, ball bearings, illegal arms, and detonators from their possession. He revealed that the terrorists, identified as Razaullah alias Nasir and Habib Noor alias Sher Habib, joined TTP in 2011 and 2008, respectively. They were trained in Afghanistan and have been involved in multiple attacks on the security forces. A case has been registered against them. The police have begun questioning them and raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices. TTP regroups in Karachi On Saturday, a senior police officer, who wished not to be named, told SAMAA Digital that a group of six TTP men entered Karachi. Two of them have been arrested. The police are interrogating the held terrorists. "The test is to locate and arrest the remaining four. The arrested suspects said that the Tashkeel [group] of six suspects was headed by a person namely Umar." The officer said that this is just one of the TTP groups that has reached Karachi, revealing that other groups of the banned organisation have arrived in the city too. "The police have enhanced intelligence in the city to locate and arrest them [the terrorists]," he added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Two alleged terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were arrested in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town Monday morning, according to the police.

The suspects hailed from Afghanistan and were planning attacks on multiple security officials in the city. They were arrested during a raid by the police.

The investigation officer told SAMAA Digital that the police have seized cracker bombs, fake passports, ball bearings, illegal arms, and detonators from their possession.

He revealed that the terrorists, identified as Razaullah alias Nasir and Habib Noor alias Sher Habib, joined TTP in 2011 and 2008, respectively. They were trained in Afghanistan and have been involved in multiple attacks on the security forces.

A case has been registered against them. The police have begun questioning them and raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices.

TTP regroups in Karachi

On Saturday, a senior police officer, who wished not to be named, told SAMAA Digital that a group of six TTP men entered Karachi. Two of them have been arrested.

The police are interrogating the held terrorists. “The test is to locate and arrest the remaining four. The arrested suspects said that the Tashkeel [group] of six suspects was headed by a person namely Umar.”

The officer said that this is just one of the TTP groups that has reached Karachi, revealing that other groups of the banned organisation have arrived in the city too.

“The police have enhanced intelligence in the city to locate and arrest them [the terrorists],” he added.

 
Karachi ttp
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, TTP terrorists, Karachi police, Afghanistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'powerful' second winter spell in January
Karachi braces for ‘powerful’ second winter spell in January
Quetta death toll rises to six as city shuts down
Quetta death toll rises to six as city shuts down
World welcomes 2022 with fireworks in Auckland, Sydney
World welcomes 2022 with fireworks in Auckland, Sydney
Pakistan faces 5th Covid-19 wave as new Omicron cases reported
Pakistan faces 5th Covid-19 wave as new Omicron cases reported
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs4 per litre
Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs4 per litre
Goodbye 2021: New Year celebrations light up Pakistan
Goodbye 2021: New Year celebrations light up Pakistan
TikTok releases statement after Karachi teenagers shoot man 'for thrill'
TikTok releases statement after Karachi teenagers shoot man ‘for thrill’
Sacked policeman nominated in Arshad Pappu case killed in Karachi
Sacked policeman nominated in Arshad Pappu case killed in Karachi
Shahid Afridi has a request for you on New Year
Shahid Afridi has a request for you on New Year
JI stages sit-in outside Sindh Assembly in Karachi
JI stages sit-in outside Sindh Assembly in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.