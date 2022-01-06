Thursday, January 6, 2022  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in DI Khan, South Waziristan: ISPR

Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire

Posted: Jan 6, 2022
Photo: AFP/File

Two soldiers were martyred in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

According to a statement, two terrorists were killed in operations in Dera Ismail Khan’s Tank and South Waziristan’s Kot Kili village.

Three others were apprehended after an intense exchange of fire with terrorists.

The weapons and a huge cache of ammunition, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and rockets, were found in the terrorists’ possession, ISPR added.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Karak’s sepoy Fareedullah, 31, and 29-year-old sepoy Shoaib Hassan, a resident of DI Khan.

The soldiers fought bravely, inflicting casualties upon terrorists, and embraced martyrdom, it said.

