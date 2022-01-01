Saturday, January 1, 2022  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1443
Two SAMAA TV reporters mugged in Karachi

A gang of robbers operates on the Super Highway

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Two reporters of SAMAA TV were robbed in Karachi's Sohrab Goth area when they were on their way to attend the wedding of one of their colleagues.

According to the FIR, Shayan Saleem and Muhammad Ali Hafeez were waiting in a car for a friend near Lyari Expressway’s exit ramp on the Super Highway (M9) when two robbers on a motorbike approached and held them at gun point. 

Hafeez was deprived of Rs20,000 cash and mobile phone while Saleem lost Rs20,000, original ID card, driving license and an ATM card.

The robbers also took two blank cheques and the car keys and made off.

According to SAMAA TV's Chief Crime Reporter Ahmer Rehman Khan, this was not an isolated incident of street crime in the area. A gang of robbers of Afghan descent is active in the vicinity.

On Friday, robbers snatched Rs150,000 from a citizen in the same neighbourhood.

In the last three days, a police man and two labourers have been killed by armed robbers while resisting mugging.

street crimes
 
karachi street crime
 

