Two men arrested for filming, blackmailing couples at Karachi university

The cybercrime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency, Sindh, has arrested two men for filming and blackmailing couples at the University of Karachi.

According to Imran Riaz, head of FIA Sindh, the suspects used to shoot videos of couples without their consent, when they were sitting in different areas of the university.

“Last week, we received a complaint from a woman, a student, that she was being forced to meet these men in private and pay ransom. They threatened to post her videos on YouTube and other social media platforms,” he told SAMAA Digital.

The suspects, identified as Fazal Dad and Adnan Ali, were arrested during a raid. Digital equipment has been seized from their possession and sent for forensics.

Riaz said that videos found from the suspects’ phones show “immoral and indecent” pictures of seven couples at the university. “So far, one couple has agreed to file a complaint against the men, while the remaining refused to come forward over privacy concerns.”

An FIR under the following section of the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act, 2016, and the Pakistan Penal code has been registered:

PECA section 16 – tampering, etc. of communication equipment

PECA section 20 – malicious code

PECA section 21 – cyberstalking

PECA section 24 – Legal recognition of offenses committed in relation to information system

PPC section 109 – the punishment of abetment if the act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment

PPC section 383 – extortion

Meanwhile, the university’s campus security officer, Muhammad Asif, told SAMAA Digital that Dad was the brother of the varsity’s security guard, while Adnan was the driver of a professor at the Department of Geography.

He said Fazal is living with his brother at the employees quarter in Staff Town. Adnan is, on the other hand, living in the servant quarter within the university. Both the suspects work as rickshaw drivers.

Asif revealed that they filmed obscene videos of a couple in KU’s Hockey Ground. “They obtained the mobile phone number of a woman student at the varsity, sent her obscene material, and blackmailed her for money.

The University of Karachi is spread over 1,200 acres of land and students sometimes hire services of rickshaws for movement inside the campus or to reach the varsity’s gates.

KU has a transport department which has a huge number of buses, but most of them are faulty. Due to the unavailability of the students’ shuttle service, rickshaws are allowed inside the university.

The security officer added that outsiders are not allowed to run rickshaws inside the campus. “It’s mostly the low-grade employees or their relatives who operate the service.”

Harassment in Pakistan

