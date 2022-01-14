Two Islamabad-bound Green Line bogies, carrying 91 passengers, derail

Two bogies of the Green Line train traveling from Karachi to Islamabad derailed in Ibrahim Shah near Sindh’s Padidan Friday morning. According to officials, 91 passengers were aboard.

All of them and the staff are safe. Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries were reported.

The passengers traveling in the bogie have been moved to other carriages and the journey to Islamabad has resumed. The accident has, however, affected traffic on the up-track.

The chief officer of the Pakistan Railways Sukkur Division has said that to prevent delays, trains on the route will only be run on the down-track. He revealed that the last two bogies of the train, economy and power plant, derailed.

A rescue crain has been dispatched from Rohri to resume operations on the Up track. Meanwhile, the Sukkur Express and Khyber Mail have been delayed at the Kot Lalu and Padidan railway stations.

The majority of train passengers in the country are working-class people who cannot afford the quicker bus journeys.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement, and lack of investment.

Last year, a high-speed passenger train knifed through carriages of another express that had derailed minutes earlier near Ghotki. The collision killed at least 66 people and injured another 200.