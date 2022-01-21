Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Twitter of Punjab Police hacked

Complaint filed in FIA's cybercrime

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Listen to the story
The official Twitter account of the Punjab police, namely DPRPP Official, has been hacked by unidentified men. If you go there for daily updates, stop. According to a police spokesperson, the incident took place Friday morning. A complaint has been registered with the cybercrime department of the Federal Investigation Agency. "Until the matter is resolved, we want citizens to go to Punjab Police (Updates) for details about what's happening in the city," he said, requesting people to ignore any posts being made on the hacked account. The hacked account. The alternative profile you can visit. Last year, on December 3, Pakistan Embassy Serbia's Twitter went rogue and tweeted against the PTI government. The person using the embassy’s Twitter account tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked “how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we government officials will remain silent and keep working for you without being paid for the past 3 months”. The authorities claimed that the account had been hacked by some men in Karachi. The embassy issued a statement to the media saying the hacked account was logged into “from a Chrome desktop on a Windows device in Karachi, Pakistan at 05:59 hours local time (09:59 PST)” and the hackers posted a message at 6:59am local time (10:59 PST).
FaceBook WhatsApp

The official Twitter account of the Punjab police, namely DPRPP Official, has been hacked by unidentified men. If you go there for daily updates, stop.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident took place Friday morning. A complaint has been registered with the cybercrime department of the Federal Investigation Agency.

“Until the matter is resolved, we want citizens to go to Punjab Police (Updates) for details about what’s happening in the city,” he said, requesting people to ignore any posts being made on the hacked account.

  • The hacked account.
  • The alternative profile you can visit.

Last year, on December 3, Pakistan Embassy Serbia’s Twitter went rogue and tweeted against the PTI government. The person using the embassy’s Twitter account tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked “how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we government officials will remain silent and keep working for you without being paid for the past 3 months”.

The authorities claimed that the account had been hacked by some men in Karachi.

The embassy issued a statement to the media saying the hacked account was logged into “from a Chrome desktop on a Windows device in Karachi, Pakistan at 05:59 hours local time (09:59 PST)” and the hackers posted a message at 6:59am local time (10:59 PST).

 
Police Punjab
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Blast in Lahore's Anarkali, three killed
Blast in Lahore’s Anarkali, three killed
Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp 'blasphemy' in Rawalpindi
Woman sentenced to death for WhatsApp ‘blasphemy’ in Rawalpindi
PIA flight to Malaysia delayed over hijacking scare
PIA flight to Malaysia delayed over hijacking scare
Watch: CCTV footage show intensity of Anarkali blast
Watch: CCTV footage show intensity of Anarkali blast
Who formed the terror group behind Lahore bombing
Who formed the terror group behind Lahore bombing
No more school bags to crush tiny shoulders: federal govt
No more school bags to crush tiny shoulders: federal govt
ISIS 'weapons training camp' uncovered in Pakistan
ISIS ‘weapons training camp’ uncovered in Pakistan
It wasn’t donkey meat, says Karachi police after viral video
It wasn’t donkey meat, says Karachi police after viral video
FM Qureshi says Joe Biden's call ‘irrelevant’ now
FM Qureshi says Joe Biden’s call ‘irrelevant’ now
Cargo ship runs aground at Karachi port
Cargo ship runs aground at Karachi port
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.