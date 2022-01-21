Twitter of Punjab Police hacked

The official Twitter account of the Punjab police, namely DPRPP Official, has been hacked by unidentified men. If you go there for daily updates, stop.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident took place Friday morning. A complaint has been registered with the cybercrime department of the Federal Investigation Agency.

“Until the matter is resolved, we want citizens to go to Punjab Police (Updates) for details about what’s happening in the city,” he said, requesting people to ignore any posts being made on the hacked account.

The hacked account.

The alternative profile you can visit.

Last year, on December 3, Pakistan Embassy Serbia’s Twitter went rogue and tweeted against the PTI government. The person using the embassy’s Twitter account tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked “how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we government officials will remain silent and keep working for you without being paid for the past 3 months”.

The authorities claimed that the account had been hacked by some men in Karachi.

The embassy issued a statement to the media saying the hacked account was logged into “from a Chrome desktop on a Windows device in Karachi, Pakistan at 05:59 hours local time (09:59 PST)” and the hackers posted a message at 6:59am local time (10:59 PST).