TTP’s spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani reported killed in Afghanistan

He fled from North Waziristan after operation Zarb-e-Azb

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan spokesperson Khalid Balti alias Muhammad Khorasani has been reported killed in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

SAMAA TV and other TV channels reported his death on Monday evening citing sources.

The sources said that Khorasani had fled to Afghanistan after operation in North Waziristan’s Miran Shah where he had been operating a terrorist hideout.

He was involved in several terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistani security forces had launched the operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan in 2015.

The outlawed TTP had appointed Khorasani as the group’s spokesperson in November 2014.

He succeeded Shahidullah Shahid.

The sources said that Khorasani was still involved in planning terrorist attacks against Pakistan, indicating recently that there would be more attacks.

He was part of Mufti Noor Wali group of the TTP.

Khorasani was the head of the militant group’s Umar Media wing and was the person who claimed responsibility for TTP attacks including the APS attack in Peshawar.

IS militants on the run in Pakistan

The development comes as the official on Monday said that a band of suspected Islamic State militants is on the run in Pakistan after escaping a police raid that killed six other members of the group on Sunday, according to AFP.

Counterterrorism police said in a statement they had stormed a hideout in the southwestern city of Quetta on Saturday and killed six militants, but “around four to five managed to escape”.

A senior police official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that “teams are now raiding different areas to arrest those who escaped”.

Among the dead was Asghar Sumalani, a junior commander in the regional chapter of Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K). He had a two million rupee ($11,400) bounty on his head.

Pakistani officials have long played down the presence of IS-K in their country.

But the group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks, including the slaying of 11 miners from the minority Shiite Hazara community last year.

Some of the miners were beheaded after being kidnapped from a remote coal mine in the mountainous Machh area, 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Quetta.

IS-K has deep roots in several provinces in eastern Afghanistan along the porous border with Pakistan.

The group carried out a suicide bombing at Kabul airport in August, killing scores including 13 US service members, as the Taliban retook Afghanistan.

Last week Pakistani army Major General Babar Iftikhar told reporters that “Pakistan ISIS is not very active”, in response to concerns that the threat from the group is rising.

More to follow...

