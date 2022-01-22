Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Tourists stuck on Balochistan’s Hanna Urak road after snowfall

Hanna Urak is a popular tourist destination near Quetta

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Thousands of tourists have been stuck in a traffic jam on the Hanna Urak Road in Balochistan for the past several hours following a snowfall in the region.

Hanna Urak is a popular tourist destination 50km from Balochistan’s capital Quetta.  

SAMAA TV’s Mujeebullah has reported that tourists came to the area to enjoy snowfall, but the huge influx of cars led to a traffic jam.

A single-lane road leads to the area which is also used by heavy transport. This worsened the traffic situation. 

Balohcistan Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PMDA) has said that its teams have been mobilised to help the stranded tourists and traffic is being cleared.  

