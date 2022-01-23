Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Tourists avoid overnight stay in Murree amid snowfall

Road between Murree and Galyat hit by landslides

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Murree is experiencing a new spell of snowfall from Friday night, but tourists have avoided the hill station this weekend. Those who arrived decided not to stay overnight.

After the death of over 20 tourists on the night between January 7 and January 8, local authorities placed a cap on the number of vehicles entering Murree. However, the number of cars heading to the hill station is far below the 8,000 limit.

Only about 1,500 vehicles entered Murree on Sunday holding the trend seen during the past few days, Murree Assistant Commissioner told SAMAA TV.

Most of the tourists wanted to avoid the overnight stay. At least 1,000 vehicles had left the towne before the sunset.

Those who stayed behind told SAMAA TV that they have seen a visible change in the response of hotel owners and administration.

One tourist said that now wardens and police were seen everywhere and he wished that the same arrangements were put in place before the Murree disaster.

Others said people still have fears about their safety.

Thousands were stranded on roads on the night of January 7 after over 100,000 vehicles clogged up roads in Murree and a snowstorm started. Many people claimed that the hotel owners had increased the rent to up to Rs70,000 per room per day.

The snowstorm had also disrupted power supply to the region and it has not been restored fully so far, SAMAA TV reported.

Meanwhile, Galyat has been hit by landslides and heavy snowfall. At least 12 landslides have been reported between Tauheedabad and Kundla, closing the road between Murree and Galyat.

Galyat has received 3 feet of snow.

FaceBook WhatsApp
murree
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Murree tourists, tourists avoid overnight stay
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones
Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones
More cold weather forecast for Karachi
More cold weather forecast for Karachi
Imran Khan: If ousted, I will be a bigger threat
Imran Khan: If ousted, I will be a bigger threat
Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested
Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested
Chinese firm garbage staff attacked in Korangi
Chinese firm garbage staff attacked in Korangi
Karachi lockdown, weather updates, Yemen under attack
Karachi lockdown, weather updates, Yemen under attack
PTI names Hammad Azhar as Lahore mayoral candidate
PTI names Hammad Azhar as Lahore mayoral candidate
Explosion in Kohat leaves four dead, one child injured
Explosion in Kohat leaves four dead, one child injured
PM Khan to answer phone calls from citizens today
PM Khan to answer phone calls from citizens today
Security guard, two policemen arrested for short term kidnappings
Security guard, two policemen arrested for short term kidnappings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.