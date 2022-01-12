Tinder’s new swipe lets friends choose you a girlfriend

Tinder has confirmed that it is working on a new feature called Swipe Party, Tech Crunch has reported.

With this feature, people can invite friends when they are swiping for matches on the app.

The user who is swiping will create a session by turning on the camera and microphone and invite friends.

The user’s screen will be visible to the guests. They can also speak to approve or reject a potential match.

Even those who don’t have a Tinder account can join these sessions by logging in through a guest account and validating it with a code. All those in a session can talk.

Whether this feature will be released or not is yet to be decided but it appears to be a part of Tinder’s parent company Match’s plans to bring more audio and video experiences to its dating apps.

In August 2021, it announced the plans to add audio and video chat features to its dating apps in the next two years.

Tinder confirmed to Tech Crunch that Swipe Party feature is being developed but did not share any more details.

Netflix has a similar feature called “Netflix Party” where two people can watch a movie or TV show together despite not physically being with one another. Other streaming platforms like Hulu, Prime Video and Disney+ also have co-watching features.