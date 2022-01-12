Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
TikToker Hareem Shah takes U-turn on money smuggling claims

She was seen with currencynote bundle in viral video

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

TikToker Hareem Shah has taken a U-turn and said that she has not smuggled money from Pakistan to the United Kingdom.

Her new claim comes within hours after a video went viral showing her with several bundles of currency notes, which she suggested she had smuggled out of Pakistan.

Under the law, international travellers are allowed to carry only a limited amount of money with them.

Hareem Shah’s viral video sent shock waves in Pakistan and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced a money-laundering probe against her.

‘No software update’

However, in an exclusive conversation with SAMAA TV on Wednesday, Hareem Shah said the money shown in the video came from the sale of her sister’s car in London.

The TikToker said she had recorded the video as a prank. To a question, she said no one has updated her software. “No one can ever do,” she said.

The term ‘software update’ is used in Pakistan when someone backtracks from their aggressive claims that may embarrass people in power.

She said her sister had sold a car in London and she used that money to record a video “for fun.”

She said she did not carry huge amount of money from Pakistan nor anyone could do because passengers undergo checks at airports.

The TikToker said she was visiting the UK on a business visa.

The video 

In the viral video, Hareem Shah says that for the first time she has brought a “heavy amount” of money from Pakistan to the UK.

As she fidgets with the bundles of currency notes, she laments that the Pakistani rupee has lost its value despite the government claims of “taking it to great heights.” 

The TikToker also claims that the Pakistani passport has also lost its value due to the incidents like Murree disaster where 22 people died in a snowstorm.

Shah then says that no one stopped her, nor anyone could possibly do, from moving a huge amount of money to the UK, but she urges her fans to be careful as the law in Pakitan “works against the poor.”

Hareem Shah had travelled to the UK via Doha, taking a flight from Karachi to Doha on January 10.

Geo News reported that Hareem Shah travelled under her real name Fiza Hussain.

FIA announces probe

Soon after the video went viral, the FIA decided to launch a probe against the TikToker. 

The FIA would write to the UK’s National Crime Agency to act against the woman who is seen confession to the transfer of a huge amount of money, a statement from the agency said.

It said transferring money through illegal channels amounts to money laundering.

After the FIA announced the probe, Hareem Shah deleted her earlier video about money smuggling claims from her social media profiles.

