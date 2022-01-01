TikTok releases statement after Karachi teenagers shoot man ‘for thrill’

Video-sharing application TikTok has released a statement over a recent killing in Karachi. Three teenagers, with accounts on TikTok, shot dead a man in Scheme 33.

According to the police, the suspects had sneaked a pistol and filmed videos with it on the application. On their way back home, they opened fire on a man “for thrill”. The victims passed away during treatment.

On Friday, a TikTok spokesperson, in a statement condemning the incident said: “The safety of our community is our top priority and we do not tolerate any dangerous acts, hate speech, or hateful behavior. TikTok has zero-tolerance for firearms and we do not allow any content that depicts acts of violence.”

He assured that the application remains “vigilant” in its commitment towards the safety of users and vowed to remove content that violates its community guidelines.

Meanwhile, two suspects, 14 and 15, were remanded into police custody by a Karach court Friday. One of their accomplices, identified as Ismail, has been on the run. The police are conducting raids to arrest him.

New guidelines

Earlier this year, TikTok launched an Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan to ensure videos posted on the app are in check with the government’s guidelines.

The application has updated its information portal as well which has now been divided into sections such as child protection, parental guidelines, protection against bullies, and suicide alerts.

Here are some of its sections: