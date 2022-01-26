Three men detained in Lahore journalist’s murder

The Lahore Police have arrested three suspects in the murder case of a journalist.

On January 24, Husnain Shah, a crime reporter at a private news channel, was shot dead outside the Lahore Press Club. The police found 10 bullet casings in his car.

Shah was sitting in his car outside the press club when the suspects, riding a motorcycle, intercepted and shot him.

On Wednesday, three men were detained for their alleged involvement in the murder. The police say they have a record of looting and robbing people.

The police have been investigating the case under charges of murder and terrorism. According to initial investigation, it is suspected the crime took place over resisting a robbery. The police have begun questioning people.