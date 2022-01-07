Friday, January 7, 2022  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Tejori Tower demolished as work on Nasla Tower continues

Karachi Commissioner says he cannot give a timeline

Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Demolition work on Nasla Tower continue. PHOTO SAMAA TV

Karachi authorities have completely razed one of the two residential projects that were ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, official said on Thursday.

Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon claimed that the demolition work of Tejori Tower has been completed.

The project was located at main Sebha Akhtar Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 13-D near Hasan Square.

The project design featured 182 luxury apartments, including 52 five-room Type A apartments which cost Rs20 million each and 130 four-room Type B apartments priced at Rs13 million each.

The project is owned by Karachi Town Builders & Developers. The proprietor of the company is Javed Iqbal Qureshi, who is the father-in-law of Kamran Tessori, a politician and businessman. Tessori is also a partner in his father-in-law’s construction business.

The Pakistan Railways registered an FIR against Tessori at the Railways Police Station in South District on November 20. The FIR stated that Tessori of Tejori Heights had encroached upon Pakistan Railways land measuring 2,783 square yards.

The issue relates to a Board of Revenue land survey. The Pakistan Railways says the land belongs to them as it falls under Survey No 190 of Deh Gujro in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. But the Karachi Town Builders & Developers say the land belongs to them as it falls under Survey No 653 of Deh Gujro in the Board’s land records.

On 29 December 2020, the apex court ordered halting the construction work at Tejori Tower.

The top court later ordered the Karachi commissioner to demolish the residential tower as it was constructed on Pakistan Railways land.

The demolition work of Tejori Tower was completed in almost two months.

Nasla Tower demolition

Karachi Commissioner says the demolition of Nasla Tower is in progress. The demolition till the 7th floor of the tower has been completed, claimed the commissioner.

Memon said that the demolition work of Nasla Tower would be completed soon, but he could not give any specific timeline of the process.

Three heavy machines are in use for the demolition of the Nasla Tower.

The Supreme Court had ordered the immediate demolition of Nasla Tower on November 24, 2021.

However, even after 40 days, the demolition of Nasla Tower has not been completed.

The 15-storey residential-cum-commercial tower is located at main Shahra-e-Faisal.

The top court ruled that the project was constructed on encroached public land.

The actual measurement of the plot was 780sq yards, but the builder constructed the residential tower on 1,121sq yards.

The extra piece of land was allotted by the Sindh Muslim Cooperative Housing Society in 2010, but it was not leased by the land-owning agency which is SMCHS.

