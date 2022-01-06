Tariq Jameel lauds PM Khan’s Riyasat-e-Madina model

PM says nation can progress by following prophet's (pbuh) teachings

Your browser does not support the video tag.

During the meeting, the basic values of the Riyasat-e-Madina founded by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the role of the Rehmatullil Alameen Authority in shaping the lives of youth were discussed.

We can only progress as a nation if we follow the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), said PM Khan.

Maulana Tariq Jameel appreciated the PM's efforts to implement the welfare model of the Riyasat-e-Madina and for emphasising character development of the youth in the light of the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings.

He said he would oversee the work of the proposed authority, which would be headed by a religious scholar.

The authority aims to educate the world about Islam and carry out research on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

The PM added that the youth were leading stressful lives today. The prime minister said the Rehmatulil Alameen Authority would decide what should be taught to children and elders.