Tando Allahyar gripped with tension after violent protests over murder

Tando Allahyar city of the Sindh province has been gripped with tension after the murder of a Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) activist and ensuing protests and violence.

MQM-P activist Khalil-ur-Rehman alias Bholo was shot dead outside the District and Sessions Court Tando Allahyar on Friday.

The murder sparked violence in the city and five workers of MQM-P were arrested for allegedly forcing the local markets to shut down.

On Saturday, a number of women protested against the arrests, blocking the Hyderabad-Mirpur Khas road.

The police used baton-charge to disperse the protesting women. The action sparked more protests and tensions flared in the city.

Tando Allahyar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has called in additional force from other districts

Bholo and five others were facing a murder case after a Sindh Tarakki Pasand party (STP) leader Altaf Jiskani was killed.