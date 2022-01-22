Talks broke down over TTP’s harsh conditions: Sheikh Rasheed

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down due to group's harsh conditions.

He said that the Afghan Taliban guaranteed their soil won’t be used against Pakistan. They mediated the talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

We had a talk with some TTP groups. But their conditions were such that they couldn’t be agreed upon. If the TTP wants to fight, we will fight them, the interior minister.

“[Afghan] Taliban were talking to the TTP. But their demands were so harsh that talks couldn’t proceed. The TTP broke the ceasefire and that’s why there is a spike in terror attacks.”

Today, the environment there [in Afghanistan] is not hostile towards Pakistan. There are Taliban, he added.

Move your long march to March 24 or 27

Sheikh Rasheed asked the Opposition alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to change its date for a long march towards Islamabad as roads will be closed due to the presence of VVIP dignitaries in the federal capital.

The coalition said it would march on March 23.

“OIC leaders are coming to attend the March 23 parade. From March 21, roads will be closed. So, move it [your march] to the 24th or 27th,” said Rasheed.

If the Opposition wants to come to Islamabad, let them, he added. If they want to table a no-confidence motion, they should do it. They were 15 members short during the vote on the Finance Bill, he said. They will be 25 short if a no-confidence motion is put to vote.

“Imran Khan is not going anywhere. Those who want to topple him should now open their eyes. Allah is helping Imran Khan. There was a urea shortage, see how there was heavy rainfall.”

Anarkali blast investigation

On the Anarkali blast investigation, the interior minister said that security forces are going after one suspect and there will be a breakthrough soon.

He hinted at Indian involvement in the attacks, saying that the Taliban defeated the NDS, R&AW and 42 international forces. These powers are not happy with it. Some smaller groups are carrying out terror attacks in Pakistan. But we will defeat them, he added.

“We are after one suspect. We are not there yet, but we are following the trail. If I say anything, Indian media will come after me. They can’t see any other minister but Sheikh Rasheed."

