Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Taliban detain dozens trying to ‘illegally’ leave Afghanistan by air

Detainees include several women

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Taliban fighters patrol along a street during a demonstration by people to condemn the recent protest by the Afghan women's rights activists, in Kabul on January 21, 2022. Mohd RASFAN / AFP

Dozens of people were stopped from “illegally” leaving Afghanistan by air on Monday, a top Taliban official said, and several women among them are being detained until they are collected by male relatives.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fled on evacuation flights from Kabul in August as the Taliban returned to power amid the hasty withdrawal of US-led forces.

Some nations and international NGOs have since operated irregular chartered flights extracting Afghans, but Taliban authorities have increasingly clamped down.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted late Monday that a group had attempted to leave on a flight from the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

“Forty people were arrested… who wanted to go abroad illegally by plane,” he said.

He said most were released, but some women “remain detained because their male relatives have not yet come to escort them”.

It was not immediately clear who had organised the flight.

Tens of thousands Afghans are still desperate to leave the country — fearful of reprisals from the Taliban because of their links to foreign forces or the former US-backed regime.

The Taliban insist anyone can leave as long as they have the right documents — including visas to wherever they are going — but getting the paperwork in a country where only a handful of embassies operate is extremely difficult.

The hardline Islamist government has also called on Afghans with skills and training to stay and help rebuild the country.

Despite promising a softer version of rule compared to their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban have imposed several restrictions on women.

They are barred from long-distance travel unless accompanied by a close male relative, and have also been stopped from returning to work in most government sectors.

In recent weeks women activists have staged small and sporadic protests in Kabul and other cities, but the rallies are usually forcefully dispersed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another PIA flight attendant escapes in Canada
Another PIA flight attendant escapes in Canada
KDA Scheme-41 allottees protest against land grabbers
KDA Scheme-41 allottees protest against land grabbers
Lahore High Court declares River Ravi project illegal
Lahore High Court declares River Ravi project illegal
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam
School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Small investors lose big as cryptocurrencies crash
Small investors lose big as cryptocurrencies crash
PSL7 anthem, Covid updates, cryptocurrencies crash
PSL7 anthem, Covid updates, cryptocurrencies crash
UK removes Covid restrictions for vaccinated passengers
UK removes Covid restrictions for vaccinated passengers
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.