Tuesday, January 4, 2022  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Top court sticks to decision to demolish Madina Masjid

Asks govt to manage as it likes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Government using heavy machinery to demolish illegal structures built on the back of Madina Masjid in Karachi's Tariq Road area. Photo: Online

The Supreme Court has said that it will not review its December 28 verdict to demolish Medina Masjid in Karachi’s Tariq Road and turned down the federal government and the Madina Masjid administration’s petitions for a reconsideration.

Last week, the court had ordered the demolition of several structures on encroached lands in Karachi, including Madina Masjid, a multi-storey building near Dolmen Centre.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Attorney General Khalid Javed and Madina Masjid’s administration filed separate applications, requesting the court to reconsider.

The mosque administration said that they have received eviction notices from the District Municipal Corporation East. The land does not belong to DMC, so they have no legal standing to send notice, they argued.

They claim that PECHS allotted the land and it was constructed after the building plan was approved.

The administration said that they fulfilled all the legal requirements at the time of construction in 1994.

Attorney General Khalid Javed appeared to request the court to review its decision. Javed said not all facts have been presented before the court.

This is not a matter of commercialization and should be reviewed, said the attorney general. He requested the court to stay the demolition till the next hearing.

We can allow the government to give alternate land for the mosque; that’s the only relief  we can give, said Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

 
 
 

We can not take back our own order like this, the chief justice said. Manage it as you like, we won’t issue a stay order.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed said that religion is being used to encroach upon land. Is it alright to offer namaz at a mosque built on encroached land, he asked. The court ordered the Sindh government to submit a detailed report on exactly this question.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Madina masjid
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Madina masjid, medina masjid demolition, encroachment, Karachi encroachment,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in 17 cases so far
Uzair Baloch has been acquitted in 17 cases so far
Karachi: Every 1 out of 15 suspected Covid cases positive
Karachi: Every 1 out of 15 suspected Covid cases positive
Leaked audio: Maryam frustrated, Rashid annoyed by 'barking dogs'
Leaked audio: Maryam frustrated, Rashid annoyed by ‘barking dogs’
Six die in workplace mishaps in Karachi
Six die in workplace mishaps in Karachi
Sindh govt considers closing schools as Omicron spreads
Sindh govt considers closing schools as Omicron spreads
Prime Minister's income tax payments jump to Rs9.8 million
Prime Minister’s income tax payments jump to Rs9.8 million
Several students injured in clash at Islamabad university
Several students injured in clash at Islamabad university
Weather turns colder in Balochistan as new rain system enters
Weather turns colder in Balochistan as new rain system enters
Second spell of winter rain forecast in Karachi today
Second spell of winter rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain in Karachi, mini-budget, Omicron update
Rain in Karachi, mini-budget, Omicron update
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.