Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Stop badmouthing the people of Murree: Lahore High Court

Grants commissioner time till January 31 for report

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Listen to the story
The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court wants everyone to stop badmouthing the people of Murree. Criticism against residents of the hill station started doing rounds on social media after a snowstorm killed 22 tourists earlier this month. Reports revealed they charged huge sums of money for towing cars and providing water bottles to stranded tourists. Last week, a group of citizens filed a petition stating that innocent people lost their lives due to the indifference of the authorities. "There was no traffic or any other plan despite a weather forecast." The petitioner added that even hotel owners in Murree charges exorbitant prices despite a blizzard. Consequently, the court had issued notices to director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the commissioner and deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi. At a hearing on Wednesday, the latter two requested the court for some time to submit reports in the incident. "We were appointed few days after the tragedy occurred," they said. The judge accepted the plea and has given time till January 31 for the submission of the investigation report. He warned that further delays would result in action against the officers. The court has summoned a list of all the hotels constructed in the city in the last three years along with the details of assistant commissioners appointed during this time. IHC declares NDMA responsible Meanwhile, in a separate petition filed in the Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah had declared the National Disaster Management Authority responsible for the tragedy. It ruled that if another tragedy, like the one in Murree, takes place, the National Disaster Management Commission will be responsible for it. Last week, Attorney General Khalid Jawed told the court that action against those found responsible for the disaster has started. “A session of the National Disaster Management Commission, too, will soon be called,” he reassured. It might take some time because the forum is huge and members are unavailable. “If the need arises, we will conduct the session via circulation.”
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court wants everyone to stop badmouthing the people of Murree.

Criticism against residents of the hill station started doing rounds on social media after a snowstorm killed 22 tourists earlier this month. Reports revealed they charged huge sums of money for towing cars and providing water bottles to stranded tourists.

Last week, a group of citizens filed a petition stating that innocent people lost their lives due to the indifference of the authorities. “There was no traffic or any other plan despite a weather forecast.”

The petitioner added that even hotel owners in Murree charges exorbitant prices despite a blizzard.

Consequently, the court had issued notices to director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the commissioner and deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the latter two requested the court for some time to submit reports in the incident. “We were appointed few days after the tragedy occurred,” they said.

The judge accepted the plea and has given time till January 31 for the submission of the investigation report. He warned that further delays would result in action against the officers.

The court has summoned a list of all the hotels constructed in the city in the last three years along with the details of assistant commissioners appointed during this time.

IHC declares NDMA responsible

Meanwhile, in a separate petition filed in the Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah had declared the National Disaster Management Authority responsible for the tragedy.

It ruled that if another tragedy, like the one in Murree, takes place, the National Disaster Management Commission will be responsible for it.

Last week, Attorney General Khalid Jawed told the court that action against those found responsible for the disaster has started. “A session of the National Disaster Management Commission, too, will soon be called,” he reassured.

It might take some time because the forum is huge and members are unavailable. “If the need arises, we will conduct the session via circulation.”

 
murree snowstorm
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Murree disaster, Murree tragedy
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore High Court declares River Ravi project illegal
Lahore High Court declares River Ravi project illegal
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
Pakistan slides 16 spots on Transparency International’s corruption index
School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam
School trip turns tragedy as boat capsizes in Khanpur Dam
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Faisalabad couple beat up stepdaughter for eating without permission
Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence
Most men suffer from psychogenic impotence
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Cabinet grants license to Q-Airways, approves new plea bargain law
Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally
Weather update, PM to inaugurate Sehat Card, MQM Karachi rally
Chughtai Lab fined for issuing 'incorrect' Covid test results
Chughtai Lab fined for issuing ‘incorrect’ Covid test results
E-commerce guarantees home delivery of weapons across Pakistan
E-commerce guarantees home delivery of weapons across Pakistan
Shahzeb Khan murder: Media can't influence the court, says SC
Shahzeb Khan murder: Media can’t influence the court, says SC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.