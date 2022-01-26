Stop badmouthing the people of Murree: Lahore High Court

The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court wants everyone to stop badmouthing the people of Murree.

Criticism against residents of the hill station started doing rounds on social media after a snowstorm killed 22 tourists earlier this month. Reports revealed they charged huge sums of money for towing cars and providing water bottles to stranded tourists.

Last week, a group of citizens filed a petition stating that innocent people lost their lives due to the indifference of the authorities. “There was no traffic or any other plan despite a weather forecast.”

The petitioner added that even hotel owners in Murree charges exorbitant prices despite a blizzard.

Consequently, the court had issued notices to director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the commissioner and deputy commissioner of Rawalpindi.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the latter two requested the court for some time to submit reports in the incident. “We were appointed few days after the tragedy occurred,” they said.

The judge accepted the plea and has given time till January 31 for the submission of the investigation report. He warned that further delays would result in action against the officers.

The court has summoned a list of all the hotels constructed in the city in the last three years along with the details of assistant commissioners appointed during this time.

IHC declares NDMA responsible

Meanwhile, in a separate petition filed in the Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah had declared the National Disaster Management Authority responsible for the tragedy.

It ruled that if another tragedy, like the one in Murree, takes place, the National Disaster Management Commission will be responsible for it.

Last week, Attorney General Khalid Jawed told the court that action against those found responsible for the disaster has started. “A session of the National Disaster Management Commission, too, will soon be called,” he reassured.

It might take some time because the forum is huge and members are unavailable. “If the need arises, we will conduct the session via circulation.”