Snowfall stops in northern areas, Karachi shivers

Temperature to stay in single digits in upcomig days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

The snowfall in Galiyat, Murree and other upper parts of the country has stopped and down south, the cold in Karachi has intensified with the mercury dipping to the single digits.

The second spell of snow in Murree, Galiyat and other areas has stopped but the cold intensified. On Monday, the temperature of the northern areas was below -4 degrees Celsius.

Malkae Kohsar has received 3 feet of snow and Galyat 4 feet.

On the other hand, roads have been blocked in the six districts of Azad Kashmir because of snowfall and heavy showers.

Balochistan is also experiencing snowfall and rain. This winter Quetta has seen record-breaking snowfall, according to the Met Office.

A number of tourists headed to Hanna Lake, which has frozen over. But roads were blocked by snow. They have now been cleared, authorities have confirmed.

Karachi weather today

Karachi's weather today is likely to stay under the influence of chilly winds as the temperature dropped to the single digits.

The Met Office has forecast more cold weather in the coming days along with some light showers. Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail till January 28.

On Monday, the minimum temperature on the mercury was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius with 57% humidity.

“This cold wave is likely to continue for another week," the Met Office said.


