Snowfall in Murree, Pakistan decides to close schools, PSL7 fate

These are the stories, updates and developments we are following Friday, January 22, 2022.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Murree, Swat, Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas and forecast a heavy snowfall that could cause road closure.

The warning from the Met Office and the high level of preparedness come two weeks after a snowstorm killed 22 tourists in Murree as they waited to be rescued.

The meteorological department has also warned of landslides in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, several Punjab cities will receive heavy rain over the weekend.

On the other hand, a cold and dry spell with gusty winds has entered Karachi and caused the roofs and walls in multiple areas to collapse. Visibility in a few areas dropped to zero due to the gusty winds.

SAMAA TV’s @zamzamkhan61 gives an update on Karachi weather, roads and traffic



People have been directed to stay away from signboards, old trees, and loose structures to prevent injuries.

On Friday, 6,540 people tested positive for Covid19 pushing up the positivity rate to 11.10%, according to the National Command and Operating Center.

Statistics 22 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,902

Positive Cases: 6540

Positivity %: 11.10%

Deaths :12

Patients on Critical Care: 1,055 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 22, 2022

The novel virus claimed 12 lives on January 21.

NCOC has decided to launch a massive testing drive and close down educational institutes with a high Covid-19 positivity rate.

The meeting decided against issuing a blanket order to close all the educational institutes. Instead, a smart approach would be used.

Senate Secretariat will operate with 50 percent staff in offices.

The meeting was told that Covid-19 was spreading at an alarming rate and that every other case in Karachi was turning positive, while the positivity rate in Lahore had increased to 18 percent.

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is being overshadowed by the fifth wave of Covid-19. The event is scheduled to begin on January 27.

At least nine of the 91 employees have tested positive after the tests were conducted at the National Stadium. More cases emerged when two players, officials and hotel employees also tested positive.

The Sindh Health Department has set up a Mobile Emergency Unit for Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL7) at the National Stadium Karachi.

A two-bed mobile medical emergency unit has been set up, but the number of beds could be increased to 10.

The search operations have been launched across Lahore and picked up some suspects over their alleged involvement Anarkali Bazaar explosion. The raids were carried out by joint teams of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police and other Law Enforcement Agencies.

Three people were killed and over 20 injured in a bomb explosion in Pan Mandi Thursday afternoon.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved compensations for the families of the Chinese workers killed and wounded in the Dasu dam attack in July 2021.

The ECC on Friday met under Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and approved an amount of $11.6 million to be given to the families of the Chinese workers who came under a terror attack on July 14.

According to the reports at the time that attack left 12 people including 9 Chinese worker dead. Another Chinese national died later while a total of 26 Chinese workers were injured.

