Snow forecast up north in Pakistan for 3 days

Winter Sports festival end Jan

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Another spell of snowfall in the upper parts of Pakistan has started and will last three days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met Office said heavy snowfall has started in Nathiagali, Ayubia, Thandiani, Galiyat, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, and several areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In Gilgit Baltistan skating enthusiasts are rushing over to Lake Khalti after it froze over the following snowfall and the Winter Sports Festival will start here in the last week of January.  

Neelum Valley and other adjacent areas are experiencing rain and snowfall. Tourists have been stranded because roads were blocked.

The rain and snowfall will take temperatures below freezing point. A warning for land sliding has been issued in Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Kohistan, and Kashmir as well.

Earlier, the Traffic Police of Rawalpindi issued a new traffic plan to manage the inflows of tourists as more snowfall was expected in Murree.

According to the plan, tourists must avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road. Only 8,000 vehicles would be allowed into the hill station which has a parking capacity of about 3,500 vehicles.

Meanwhile, several cities of Balochistan, too under the showers. This is alarming because the province is already suffering from the chaos of the previous spell of rain.





