Smart lockdown in Islamabad, Karachi, PNS Tughril, Taliban Oslo talks

These are the stories, updates and developments we are following Monday, January 24, 2022:

Covid-19’s fifth wave has hit major cities with no let-up in cases. The Sindh government has imposed a micro-smart lockdown in dozens of neighborhoods after over 100 cases of Omicron variants were reported in Central and South districts.

Islamabad, on the other hand, has imposed a smart lockdown in six sectors, and the District Health Office has requested to seal 30 streets in different parts of the capital with a high Covid-19 positivity rate.

Recommendations are also being made to seal more areas that have been identified as hotspots for the virus.

Statistics 24 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,401

Positive Cases: 7195

Positivity %: 12.53%

Deaths :8

Patients on Critical Care: 1,113 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 24, 2022

The national positivity rate jumped to a little over 12%. In the last 24 hours, 7,195 people tested positive for Covid19. The novel virus claimed eight lives on January 23.

The Pakistan Navy is modernizing its fleet in order to maintain a presence in the Indian Ocean.

The navy has acquired the latest and one of the most technologically advanced fleets, Tughril, built at the shipyard in Shanghai. It is a multi-mission capable ship, fitted with weapons such as surface-to-air and supersonic surface-to-surface missiles.

The Taliban have started three days of talks in Oslo with Western government officials and Afghan civil society representatives. The delegation is being led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The closed-door meetings in Norway will be attended by Afghanistan’s women rights activists and human rights defenders.

Afghanistan’s humanitarian and economic situation has deteriorated drastically in the past five months as no country in the West has yet recognized the Taliban government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the Central Executive Committee meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for a consultation on the names of mayors for major cities.

The meeting will be held today at Prime Minister’s office at 3pm.

The Jamaat-e-Islami has issued a two-day ultimatum to the Sindh government, saying that if its demands are not met, the party would block five entry points into Karachi.

JI has been staging a sit-in for the past 25 days against the local government act passed by the Sindh Assembly.

