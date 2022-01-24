Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Saddar, Clifton

The deputy commissioner of Karachi’s district South has imposed a micro smart lockdown in Saddar, Civil Lines, and Garden after coronavirus cases in the neighbourhoods shot up.

The order was passed Monday on the recommendation of the Sindh Health Department. In the last 24 hours, over 400 covid cases have been reported in the district.

Entry and exit points in the following areas will be closed starting Monday until February 5, the orders stated.

Garden – Eidgah Lane, Street 8-11

– Eidgah Lane, Street 8-11 Saddar – Sunset Street, Phase II, DHA

– Sunset Street, Phase II, DHA Saddar – Naval Heights

– Naval Heights Civil Lines – Rumi Street, Clifton

– Rumi Street, Clifton Civil Lines – Clifton Tower, Makki Masjid

– Clifton Tower, Makki Masjid Civil Lines – Iqbal Lane L Block

– Iqbal Lane L Block Civil Lines – B-05, Boat Basin, Clifton

– B-05, Boat Basin, Clifton Civil Lines – Khayaban-e-Shaheen, Badar House #89

The highest number of cases were reported in Garden. According to the notification, unnecessary movement of people will be restricted in the areas during the lockdown.

Along with that, commissioner and assistant commissioners of the localities have been told to ensure implementation of the following SOPs:

All businesses to ensure covid SOPs –wearing masks and social distancing– are strictly followed. No private gathering allowed inside houses. No gatherings of more than three people in public. Covid positive people to quarantine at home. Ration to be provided in areas under lockdown. Lockdown to stay in place until cases drop to zero.

Meanwhile, Karachi’s Covid positivity rate decreased from 40% last week to 37.32% Monday. In the last 24 hours, 3,180 cases were reported across Sindh of which 2,831 were from the city.

#Karachi: 37.32% +vity

* 3,180 cases in Sindh / 24hrs

* 2,831 cases in Karachi alone

* 3 people have died in Sindh in 24 hours

* 432 patients admitted #COVID19 #Omicron is spreading… pic.twitter.com/DFIXfRpyFN — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) January 24, 2022

Experts say the best way to protect yourself is by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, and vaccination. Even if you’re fully immunised, get the booster shot ASAP.