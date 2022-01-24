Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s Saddar, Clifton

Over 400 cases reported in District South
The deputy commissioner of Karachi’s district South has imposed a micro smart lockdown in Saddar, Civil Lines, and Garden after coronavirus cases in the neighbourhoods shot up.
The order was passed Monday on the recommendation of the Sindh Health Department. In the last 24 hours, over 400 covid cases have been reported in the district.
Entry and exit points in the following areas will be closed starting Monday until February 5, the orders stated.
The highest number of cases were reported in Garden. According to the notification, unnecessary movement of people will be restricted in the areas during the lockdown.
Along with that, commissioner and assistant commissioners of the localities have been told to ensure implementation of the following SOPs:
Meanwhile, Karachi’s Covid positivity rate decreased from 40% last week to 37.32% Monday. In the last 24 hours, 3,180 cases were reported across Sindh of which 2,831 were from the city.
#Karachi: 37.32% +vity— Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) January 24, 2022
* 3,180 cases in Sindh / 24hrs
* 2,831 cases in Karachi alone
* 3 people have died in Sindh in 24 hours
* 432 patients admitted #COVID19 #Omicron is spreading… pic.twitter.com/DFIXfRpyFN
Experts say the best way to protect yourself is by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, and vaccination. Even if you’re fully immunised, get the booster shot ASAP.