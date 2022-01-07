Six killed, several injured in Khuzdar van crash

At least six people were killed and 22 injured when a passenger van collided with a trailer in Khuzdar on Thursday.

The death toll could rise as some injured including five women were said to be in critical condition, the recuse officials said.

The deceased including two women died on the spot.

According to the police, the van, origin from Karachi, hit the parked trailer near the Wadh area.

The van driver was also among those killed.

Reporting by Amir Bajoi

