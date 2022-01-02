Sindh schools to begin new academic year from April 1

Schools across Sindh will begin the 2022-2023 academic year from April 1, 2022, according to the provincial education department.

The new schedule for classes was released in the province on Sunday.

Exams for classes one to eight will be held from March 10 to March 20, while students of matriculation will sit for their final assessment from May 10. Exams for Intermediate, FA and FSC, will commence from June 18.

According to the department, this year, the complete syllabus will be taught at all educational institutions instead of the short syllabus.

The decision was taken to meet the educational loss suffered by students during the coronavirus lockdown.

Winter break for students in Sindh, which began on December 20, will end on Monday, January 3.