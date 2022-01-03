Monday, January 3, 2022  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > News

Sindh schools reopen, Omicron update, rain forecast

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Jan 3, 2022
Posted: Jan 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Monday, January 3, 2022.

All public and private schools and colleges in Sindh reopened today (Monday) after the winter vacations.

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has warned that there is clear evidence of the beginning of the fifth wave of coronavirus in Pakistan because the new Omicron variant is being reported from across Pakistan.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced that people over 30 years of age will be able to get booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines beginning today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab starting today. The Met Office warned that the cold wave is likely to intensify as westerly winds are entering the upper and western parts of Pakistan.

Moreover, rain with isolated heavy to very heavy ran is expected till Thursday, January 6, in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, and Khairpur.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that in the next phase of local bodies election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will again suffer defeat. Read the full story here.

