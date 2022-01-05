Wednesday, January 5, 2022  | 31 Jamadilawal, 1443
Sindh High Court admits convicts’ appeals in Perween Rahman murder case

ATC had sentenced five to varied jails terms

Posted: Jan 5, 2022
Perween Rahman, the director of Orangi Pilot Project, was gunned down in 2013.

The Sindh High Court has admitted for hearing the appeals of a father and son duo convicted for the murder of Perween Rahman, the director of Orangi Pilot Project who was gunned down in 2013.

On December 17, an anti-terrorism court In Karachi sentenced five people, Abdul Raheem Swati, Imran Swati, Ayaz Shamzai, Amjad Khan and Ahmed Ali, to varied jails terms.

Raheem was sentenced to 52 years in jail, while his son Imran got seven years.

The verdict was awarded eight years after Raman was shot dead on March 13, 2013. She was the director of the Orangi Pilot Project, an NGO based in Karachi.

Now, the Sindh High Court has admitted appeals from Raheem and Imran challenging the ATC verdict.

The lawyer representing the convicts said that Imran was sentenced for seven years in prison which he has already served. If that’s the case, the jail authorities can complete the procedural requirements themselves, the court remarked.

Admitting the appeals, the court issued notices to the prosecutor general and others. It also ordered the authorities to prepare the police papers of the case.

Background to the case

Rahman was shot dead on March 13, 2013, on her way home from work. Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on her car on Manghopir Road near Banaras. She was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she died. She was documenting the population in Karachi’s goths, which are not administered by any government body. However, the land mafia was threatened by it as it would’ve given property rights to the people. Rahman mapped more than 2,000 urban villages in Karachi.

She also led the team that developed a concept for a sewage disposal plan for Karachi, which was accepted by the local city government. Rahman was a champion for the youth and women of Orangi, and a role model for many. Her murder was mourned across the country.

