Sindh govt considers closing schools as Omicron spreads

The situation is being reviewed by the health department

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sindh government is mulling over closing schools in Karachi as the city becomes the most affected by Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus.

The Sindh health department has said that the decision would be taken in two to three days.

All educational institutions re-opened on January 3 (Monday) after the winter vacations.

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has revealed that the coronavirus infection rate in Karachi has crossed 8.9% and the majority of cases reported in the city are of the Omicron variant.

People should protect themselves by wearing masks and get vaccinated because most of the cases are of unvaccinated people, he said.

Meanwhile, the CM directed the authorities to increase vaccinations in Karachi and Hyderabad and take action against those who violate SOPs.

According to experts, the new variant is spreading faster than Delta but as genome sequencing is rarely performed on patients in Pakistan the main assumption is that the rise in cases seems to be a result of the Omicron variant’s transmission.

