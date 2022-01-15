Sindh covid-19 cases, petrol prices, Murree disaster investigation

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Saturday, January 15, 2022:

In Todays NCOC session, age limit for booster dose has been further reduced. From tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for free booster dose of their choice. Booster (one dose) will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 14, 2022

Pakistanis above the age of 18 years can now get their booster shots free of cost at any vaccination centre near their house. The National Command and Operation Centre approved the shots Friday. The first booster dose will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination.

Experts have said during the fifth coronavirus wave, Sindh is emerging to be the most affected. On Friday, CM Murad Ali Shah said Karachi’s positivity rate has jumped to 28.8% — highest ever recorded. The Sindh government will take a decision on lockdown only after discussions with the NCOC, he added.

Statistics 15 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,522

Positive Cases: 4286

Positivity %: 8.16%

Deaths :4

Patients on Critical Care: 709 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 15, 2022

On the other, 50% of Pakistan’s total population above the age of 12 years has been completed immunised against the deadly virus. The country’s positivity rate has jumped above 7% this week.

The federal government has proposed to increase the ex-refinery prices of petroleum products. The move could lead to an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the end consumers from January 16.

The new prices have been estimated in view of the international market where crude oil prices have increased to over $80 per barrel. The new prices of petroleum products will be fixed on January 15 and will take effect from January 16.

The Punjab government has formed a medical board to assess the reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The nine-member board has been constituted after recommendations from the federal cabinet. Nawaz Sharif had left for the UK in November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week bail for his treatment.





The government committee formed to probe into the Murree tragedy revealed new findings on Friday. It revealed that 20 snowplows out of 29 were parked at the same place when the snowstorm hit the hill station.