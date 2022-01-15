Saturday, January 15, 2022  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh covid-19 cases, petrol prices, Murree disaster investigation

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Saturday, January 15, 2022: In Todays NCOC session, age limit for booster dose has been further reduced. From tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for free booster dose of their choice. Booster (one dose) will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination.— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 14, 2022 Pakistanis above the age of 18 years can now get their booster shots free of cost at any vaccination centre near their house. The National Command and Operation Centre approved the shots Friday. The first booster dose will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination. Experts have said during the fifth coronavirus wave, Sindh is emerging to be the most affected. On Friday, CM Murad Ali Shah said Karachi's positivity rate has jumped to 28.8% -- highest ever recorded. The Sindh government will take a decision on lockdown only after discussions with the NCOC, he added. Statistics 15 Jan 22: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,522Positive Cases: 4286Positivity %: 8.16%Deaths :4Patients on Critical Care: 709— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 15, 2022 On the other, 50% of Pakistan's total population above the age of 12 years has been completed immunised against the deadly virus. The country's positivity rate has jumped above 7% this week. The federal government has proposed to increase the ex-refinery prices of petroleum products. The move could lead to an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the end consumers from January 16. The new prices have been estimated in view of the international market where crude oil prices have increased to over $80 per barrel. The new prices of petroleum products will be fixed on January 15 and will take effect from January 16. The Punjab government has formed a medical board to assess the reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The nine-member board has been constituted after recommendations from the federal cabinet. Nawaz Sharif had left for the UK in November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week bail for his treatment. The government committee formed to probe into the Murree tragedy revealed new findings on Friday. It revealed that 20 snowplows out of 29 were parked at the same place when the snowstorm hit the hill station.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Saturday, January 15, 2022:

Pakistanis above the age of 18 years can now get their booster shots free of cost at any vaccination centre near their house. The National Command and Operation Centre approved the shots Friday. The first booster dose will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination.

Experts have said during the fifth coronavirus wave, Sindh is emerging to be the most affected. On Friday, CM Murad Ali Shah said Karachi’s positivity rate has jumped to 28.8% — highest ever recorded. The Sindh government will take a decision on lockdown only after discussions with the NCOC, he added.

On the other, 50% of Pakistan’s total population above the age of 12 years has been completed immunised against the deadly virus. The country’s positivity rate has jumped above 7% this week.

The federal government has proposed to increase the ex-refinery prices of petroleum products. The move could lead to an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the end consumers from January 16.

The new prices have been estimated in view of the international market where crude oil prices have increased to over $80 per barrel. The new prices of petroleum products will be fixed on January 15 and will take effect from January 16.

Avenfield apartments case: NAB to sell Nawaz Sharif's properties

The Punjab government has formed a medical board to assess the reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The nine-member board has been constituted after recommendations from the federal cabinet. Nawaz Sharif had left for the UK in November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week bail for his treatment.

  • No meeting of national disaster commission since 2018, IHC told

The government committee formed to probe into the Murree tragedy revealed new findings on Friday. It revealed that 20 snowplows out of 29 were parked at the same place when the snowstorm hit the hill station.

 
Coronavirus murree snowstorm petrol prices
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi robbers shoot newly-wed man near Kashmir Road
Karachi robbers shoot newly-wed man near Kashmir Road
Another spell of snowfall forecast in Murree, northern areas
Another spell of snowfall forecast in Murree, northern areas
Shahrukh Jatoi's illegal stay: Karachi jail superintendent suspended
Shahrukh Jatoi’s illegal stay: Karachi jail superintendent suspended
PM Imran signs public version of first-ever National Security Policy
PM Imran signs public version of first-ever National Security Policy
Two Islamabad-bound Green Line bogies, carrying 91 passengers, derail
Two Islamabad-bound Green Line bogies, carrying 91 passengers, derail
Fifth coronavirus wave, petrol price hike, new travel advisory
Fifth coronavirus wave, petrol price hike, new travel advisory
Pakistan to send doctors, IT professionals to Afghanistan
Pakistan to send doctors, IT professionals to Afghanistan
New Covid-19 restrictions in Sindh? CM Murad calls emergency meeting
New Covid-19 restrictions in Sindh? CM Murad calls emergency meeting
SC to FIA: Produce evidence, FIR in Karachi Dharamshala encroachment
SC to FIA: Produce evidence, FIR in Karachi Dharamshala encroachment
Why were cameras turned off during Justice Asif Saeed's speech?
Why were cameras turned off during Justice Asif Saeed’s speech?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.