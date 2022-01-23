Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh bans sailing, swimming in the sea

Restriction imposed for seven days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Sindh government has imposed a ban on swimming, sailing, and bathing in the sea for seven days starting Sunday. A notification issued by the Karachi commissioner states that strong winds have started blowing in the province, especially in the coastal areas. "Due to their impact, the sea has become rough and turbulent with high tidal waves." This could pose a threat to the lives of fishermen and people who gather on the beaches for recreational purposes. The government has, therefore, imposed the restriction with "immediate effect". People violating the orders will be punished under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code. On Saturday, three boats with nearly 40 fishermen aboard capsized in Thatta. One dead body was recovered and 28 fishermen were rescued, according to officials. Most of the fishermen who went missing were on a boat named Al Siddiqui. According to the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, Syed Gulab Shah, another boat, Bahre Hassan, carrying 22 fishermen was rescued last night.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on swimming, sailing, and bathing in the sea for seven days starting Sunday.

A notification issued by the Karachi commissioner states that strong winds have started blowing in the province, especially in the coastal areas. “Due to their impact, the sea has become rough and turbulent with high tidal waves.”

This could pose a threat to the lives of fishermen and people who gather on the beaches for recreational purposes. The government has, therefore, imposed the restriction with “immediate effect”.

People violating the orders will be punished under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On Saturday, three boats with nearly 40 fishermen aboard capsized in Thatta. One dead body was recovered and 28 fishermen were rescued, according to officials.

Most of the fishermen who went missing were on a boat named Al Siddiqui. According to the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, Syed Gulab Shah, another boat, Bahre Hassan, carrying 22 fishermen was rescued last night.

 
sea thatta
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
boating, sailing, fishermen in Pakistan, Thatta, boat capsizes
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gusty winds turn Karachi weather dusty, AQI drops
Gusty winds turn Karachi weather dusty, AQI drops
PIA can't resume flights to Europe, UK any time soon
PIA can’t resume flights to Europe, UK any time soon
UK regulator looks into Ahmadi charity after rape claims surface
UK regulator looks into Ahmadi charity after rape claims surface
Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones
Karachi Green Line buses pelted with stones
Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested
Former MQM Senator Mian Ateeq arrested
Talks broke down over TTP's harsh conditions: Sheikh Rasheed
Talks broke down over TTP’s harsh conditions: Sheikh Rasheed
Chinese firm garbage staff attacked in Korangi
Chinese firm garbage staff attacked in Korangi
Snowfall in Murree, Pakistan decides to close schools, PSL7 fate
Snowfall in Murree, Pakistan decides to close schools, PSL7 fate
Karachi lockdown, weather updates, Yemen under attack
Karachi lockdown, weather updates, Yemen under attack
PTI names Hammad Azhar as Lahore mayoral candidate
PTI names Hammad Azhar as Lahore mayoral candidate
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.