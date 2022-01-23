Sindh bans sailing, swimming in the sea

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on swimming, sailing, and bathing in the sea for seven days starting Sunday.

A notification issued by the Karachi commissioner states that strong winds have started blowing in the province, especially in the coastal areas. “Due to their impact, the sea has become rough and turbulent with high tidal waves.”

This could pose a threat to the lives of fishermen and people who gather on the beaches for recreational purposes. The government has, therefore, imposed the restriction with “immediate effect”.

People violating the orders will be punished under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On Saturday, three boats with nearly 40 fishermen aboard capsized in Thatta. One dead body was recovered and 28 fishermen were rescued, according to officials.

Most of the fishermen who went missing were on a boat named Al Siddiqui. According to the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, Syed Gulab Shah, another boat, Bahre Hassan, carrying 22 fishermen was rescued last night.