Sialkot businessmen send financial support to Priyantha’s widow

He was attacked by a mob

Posted: Jan 18, 2022
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Tuesday a gesture made by the Sialkot business community and Rajco Industries for the financial support they offered to the widow of late Priyantha Kumara, who was killed by a mob last year.

The PM wrote in a tweet, "I want to appreciate the Sialkot business community for transferring 100,000 dollars to account of Priyantha Kumara's widow & Rajco Industries for transferring monthly salary of 2000 dollars to her account which they will do for 10 years."

On December 3, the Sri Lankan national was attacked by a mob of nearly 800 to 900 people. They tortured, beat up, murdered, and then burnt his body on the Wazirabad road.

After the incident, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry had announced $100,000 for the family of slain Sri Lanka national besides, financial assistance by the Rajco Industries, where Kumara served as manager.

Along with the amount, the business community had decided to continue paying Priyantha's monthly salary to his family.




