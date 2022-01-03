Monday, January 3, 2022  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1443
Shots fired at Reham Khan’s car in Islamabad

PM's ex-wife was returning from a wedding Sunday night

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Reham Khan, former wife of Imran Khan. Photo: File

Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, narrowly escaped a gun attack in Islamabad late Sunday night. In a tweet on January 3 at 1:59am, she revealed that on the way back home from her nephew's wedding, her car was shot at and two men on a motorcycle held the vehicle at gunpoint. "I had just changed vehicles. My personal secretary and driver were in the car," the former television presenter said and demanded that the "so-called government should be held accountable for it [the attack]". On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles.My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!!— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) January 2, 2022 Reham, in multiple updates on her Twitter handle, complained that she and her staff had to wait for hours to get an FIR registered. "It’s 9 am. My PS [personal secretary] and team have not had a minute of sleep and the FIR still has not been registered in Shams Colony Police Station Islamabad. [The] investigation is ongoing," she tweeted Monday morning. At 10am, Reham shared a copy of her complaint filed at the police station. It states that they were on the Rawalpindi-Islamabad highway near the IJP Road when two men tried to stop them at gunpoint. The suspects were between the ages of 25 and 30. She added that they are now waiting for the FIR.
Sindh schools to begin new academic year from April 1
Faisalabad: German-Pakistani man murdered by brothers over property dispute
Sex crimes linked to loss of taqwa, chivalry: scholar
Dinosaur footprint discovered on a beach in Wales
Not milk or honey, liquor flows in Kabul's canal
Shots fired at Reham Khan's car in Islamabad
PTI's Haleem Adil smells 'conspiracy' behind viral video addressing him
Vaccine politics: Asad Umar assails Sindh government
Sindh schools reopen, Omicron update, rain forecast
Imports fall, exports rise as government strives to plug deficit
