Shops razed in anti-encroachment operation as KMC plans massive drive

The KMC anti-encroachment department on Thursday razed six shops and confiscated several cabins in the Central District.

The KMC teams were in action at Firdous Shopping Center in Liaquatabad Zone and 5000-road near Nagan Chowrangi in North Karachi Zone.

During the operation, the anti-encroachment teams demolished six shops constructed on a public footpath around Firdous Shopping Center .

They demolished extra portions, shutters, stairs and walls constructed in front of other shops.

The cabins, stalls, push-carts and other items laid on roads were confiscated by the KMC anti-encroachment department during the operation.

The KMC teams confiscated cabins, hotel accessories including chairs, tables, poultry cages and stalls during the operation at 5000-road.

The KMC senior director Bashir Siddiqui says it was the sixth consecutive day of the anti-encroachment operation in the Central District.

Siddiqui said the anti-encroachment operation will continue in all seven districts on regular basis.

The local police, Rangers, anti-encroachment police, city wardens and assistant commissioners of respective sub-division were present during the operation.

He said that a massive two-day anti-encroachment drive will be carried out on January 7 and 8.

The following areas would be targeted during the two-day anti-encroachment drive:

Sector 15-A/4 and 5 from People’s Chowrangi to Namak Bank in North Nazimabad

Near Lakhani Hospital, Block B in North Nazimabad

Iqra University Road in Sector 7-D to Anda Morr in North Karachi

and Firdous Market in Liaquatabad

The KMC has sought assistance from Rangers, police and district administration for this anti-encroachment drive.