Shehzad Roy named population and family planning ambassador

Singer and social worker Shehzad Roy has been named honorary brand ambassador for population and family planning.

According to a notification by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the decision to make Roy the brand ambassador was taken at a meeting of the federal task force of population headed by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Roy, besides being a popular singer, is an acclaimed social worker and philanthropist. He is very vocal on a number of issues including education, corporal punishment against children, and child abuse.

His nonprofit Zindagi Trust has adopted SMB Fatima Jinnah Government Girls School and Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Girls School in Karachi, according to the organisation’s website.

In recognition of his philanthropic activities, the Government of Pakistan awarded him with Sitar-e-Imtiaz in 2005.