HOME > News

Shehzad Roy named population and family planning ambassador

He will serve in honorary capacity

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: officialshehzadroy/Instagram

Singer and social worker Shehzad Roy has been named honorary brand ambassador for population and family planning. 

According to a notification by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the decision to make Roy the brand ambassador was taken at a meeting of the federal task force of population headed by President Dr Arif Alvi. 

Roy, besides being a popular singer, is an acclaimed social worker and philanthropist. He is very vocal on a number of issues including education, corporal punishment against children, and child abuse. 

His nonprofit Zindagi Trust has adopted SMB Fatima Jinnah Government Girls School and Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Girls School in Karachi, according to the organisation’s website. 

In recognition of his philanthropic activities, the Government of Pakistan awarded him with Sitar-e-Imtiaz in 2005. 

Shehzad Roy
 
