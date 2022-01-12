Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Shebaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared proclaimed offenders in another case

NAB ordered to seize assets

Posted: Jan 12, 2022
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A National Accountability Court in Lahore has declared Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran and her husband Imran Yousaf proclaimed offenders in another graft case.

The court has also authorized the NAB to seize their movable and immovable assets.

The couple has already been declared proclaimed offenders in the Saaf Pani Company case.

The court on Wednesday heard a graft case involving the Punjab Power Development Authority and other government bodies.

The judge said that they had allowed the couple to appear before the court, giving them a final 30-day period, but both the accused had failed to avail themselves of the opportunity.

Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law and daughter have been accused of taking kickbacks and being involved in money laundering.

The NAB has already initiated the process to seize their assets in Pakistan by sending letters to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and asking for records in the names of Ali Imran and Rabia Imran.

The letters were sent in September 2021 after Rabia and Imran were declared wanted to courts in the Saaf Pani Company case.

In December 2020, an accountability court declared Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz Sharif proclaimed offenders.

The family has been living in the United Kingdom.

Shehbaz Sharif
 
