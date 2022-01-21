Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SHC wants encroachments in Hassan Square immediately removed

Residents complain roads blocked by fish vendors

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Sindh High Court has instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority to remove all encroachments inside, outside and around Karachi's Hassan Square. At a hearing on Friday, the petitioner, Mirza Amir Baig, said that people have opened illegal garages inside flats at the residential complex, especially the ones on the ground floor. Apart from that, the footpaths inside and outside have been completely blocked for the public by vendors who sell fish on carts, he pointed out, adding that the fate of footpaths on the University Road is the same. The investigation officer agreed with the petitioner and said that the police report stated exactly the same. The court, consequently, directed SBCA to immediately launch an operation and clear Hassan Square of all encroachments. It has also summoned a report from the authority at the next hearing. The case was adjourned. In 2018, on orders of the Supreme Court, the Karachi Development Authority demolished a food street and market located behind the Baitul Mukarram Mosque.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh High Court has instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority to remove all encroachments inside, outside and around Karachi’s Hassan Square.

At a hearing on Friday, the petitioner, Mirza Amir Baig, said that people have opened illegal garages inside flats at the residential complex, especially the ones on the ground floor.

Apart from that, the footpaths inside and outside have been completely blocked for the public by vendors who sell fish on carts, he pointed out, adding that the fate of footpaths on the University Road is the same.

The investigation officer agreed with the petitioner and said that the police report stated exactly the same. The court, consequently, directed SBCA to immediately launch an operation and clear Hassan Square of all encroachments.

It has also summoned a report from the authority at the next hearing. The case was adjourned.

In 2018, on orders of the Supreme Court, the Karachi Development Authority demolished a food street and market located behind the Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

 
encroachments hassan square Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
encroachments, Hassan Square, Sindh High Court, SBCA
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Blast in Lahore's Anarkali, three killed
Blast in Lahore’s Anarkali, three killed
PIA flight to Malaysia delayed over hijacking scare
PIA flight to Malaysia delayed over hijacking scare
Watch: CCTV footage show intensity of Anarkali blast
Watch: CCTV footage show intensity of Anarkali blast
Who formed the terror group behind Lahore bombing
Who formed the terror group behind Lahore bombing
No more school bags to crush tiny shoulders: federal govt
No more school bags to crush tiny shoulders: federal govt
ISIS 'weapons training camp' uncovered in Pakistan
ISIS ‘weapons training camp’ uncovered in Pakistan
It wasn’t donkey meat, says Karachi police after viral video
It wasn’t donkey meat, says Karachi police after viral video
FM Qureshi says Joe Biden's call ‘irrelevant’ now
FM Qureshi says Joe Biden’s call ‘irrelevant’ now
Cargo ship runs aground at Karachi port
Cargo ship runs aground at Karachi port
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC frames contempt charges against ex-GB judge
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC frames contempt charges against ex-GB judge
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.