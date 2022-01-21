SHC wants encroachments in Hassan Square immediately removed

The Sindh High Court has instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority to remove all encroachments inside, outside and around Karachi’s Hassan Square.

At a hearing on Friday, the petitioner, Mirza Amir Baig, said that people have opened illegal garages inside flats at the residential complex, especially the ones on the ground floor.

Apart from that, the footpaths inside and outside have been completely blocked for the public by vendors who sell fish on carts, he pointed out, adding that the fate of footpaths on the University Road is the same.

The investigation officer agreed with the petitioner and said that the police report stated exactly the same. The court, consequently, directed SBCA to immediately launch an operation and clear Hassan Square of all encroachments.

It has also summoned a report from the authority at the next hearing. The case was adjourned.

In 2018, on orders of the Supreme Court, the Karachi Development Authority demolished a food street and market located behind the Baitul Mukarram Mosque.