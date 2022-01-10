Monday, January 10, 2022  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SHC orders demolition of portion in Lyari’s Agra Taj Colony

SBCA DG, builders summoned

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Sindh High Court has instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority to immediately demolish the seven-storey portion built on 96 square yards of land in Lyari's Agra Taj Colony. At a hearing on Monday, the petitioner, Ashfaq Ahmed, said that the residents of the area were facing numerous problems because of new constructions in the neighbourhood. "Our sewerage lines are choked," he complained and requested the court to order the demolition of plot 232 located in lane E-17 of the Agra Taj Colony. Consequently, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi ordered that the building should be demolished immediately and summoned the director-general of SBCA with a report within seven days. "Immediately cut off the water, gas, and electricity connection of the building," he added. The court has issued notices to the builders of the portion, identified as Suleiman, Naeem Haider, and Talha. The Supreme Court has been unforgiving of qabza or encroachments in Karachi, meting out a zero-tolerance policy. In the last two years alone, it has passed orders for the demolition of several illegally constructed buildings. The Sindh High Court has followed in the steps and has been cracking down on illegal buildings as well.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh High Court has instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority to immediately demolish the seven-storey portion built on 96 square yards of land in Lyari’s Agra Taj Colony.

At a hearing on Monday, the petitioner, Ashfaq Ahmed, said that the residents of the area were facing numerous problems because of new constructions in the neighbourhood.

“Our sewerage lines are choked,” he complained and requested the court to order the demolition of plot 232 located in lane E-17 of the Agra Taj Colony.

Consequently, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi ordered that the building should be demolished immediately and summoned the director-general of SBCA with a report within seven days.

“Immediately cut off the water, gas, and electricity connection of the building,” he added. The court has issued notices to the builders of the portion, identified as Suleiman, Naeem Haider, and Talha.

The Supreme Court has been unforgiving of qabza or encroachments in Karachi, meting out a zero-tolerance policy. In the last two years alone, it has passed orders for the demolition of several illegally constructed buildings. The Sindh High Court has followed in the steps and has been cracking down on illegal buildings as well.

 
lyari Sindh High Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lyari Town, Karachi, SBCA, Sindh High Court, demolition
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tourists: Murree hotels forced people to sleep in cars
Tourists: Murree hotels forced people to sleep in cars
Karachi Green Line becomes fully operational
Karachi Green Line becomes fully operational
Tourists leave Murree as major roads reopen
Tourists leave Murree as major roads reopen
Damning report on Murree disaster spurs Punjab government to action
Damning report on Murree disaster spurs Punjab government to action
Karachi survives coldest night of the season, again
Karachi survives coldest night of the season, again
No decision taken on lockdown in Sindh, clarifies Murtaza Wahab
No decision taken on lockdown in Sindh, clarifies Murtaza Wahab
Karachi teenage girl found dead after fleeing home
Karachi teenage girl found dead after fleeing home
Free mobile phone calls in Murree come with a caveat
Free mobile phone calls in Murree come with a caveat
In a first, Saudi women parade camels in beauty contest
In a first, Saudi women parade camels in beauty contest
Omicron, Covid lockdown rumours, weather updates
Omicron, Covid lockdown rumours, weather updates
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.