SHC orders demolition of portion in Lyari’s Agra Taj Colony

The Sindh High Court has instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority to immediately demolish the seven-storey portion built on 96 square yards of land in Lyari’s Agra Taj Colony.

At a hearing on Monday, the petitioner, Ashfaq Ahmed, said that the residents of the area were facing numerous problems because of new constructions in the neighbourhood.

“Our sewerage lines are choked,” he complained and requested the court to order the demolition of plot 232 located in lane E-17 of the Agra Taj Colony.

Consequently, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi ordered that the building should be demolished immediately and summoned the director-general of SBCA with a report within seven days.

“Immediately cut off the water, gas, and electricity connection of the building,” he added. The court has issued notices to the builders of the portion, identified as Suleiman, Naeem Haider, and Talha.

The Supreme Court has been unforgiving of qabza or encroachments in Karachi, meting out a zero-tolerance policy. In the last two years alone, it has passed orders for the demolition of several illegally constructed buildings. The Sindh High Court has followed in the steps and has been cracking down on illegal buildings as well.