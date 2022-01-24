SHC orders demolition of KDA Officers Sports Complex in Gulistan-e-Johar

The Sindh High Court has ordered more demolition in Karachi. On Monday, it instructed the Karachi Development Authority to raze the Officers Sports Complex in Gulistan-e-Johar’s Block 14.

During the proceeding, the petitioner, Advocate Anwar Ali Shah, revealed that the complex was illegally constructed by KDA on land allotted for a sports ground.

“Earlier, the Supreme Court, too, had put an end to all commercial activities on the ground but authorities never took any action.” He pleaded that the high court orders resumption of sports activities for the public there once again.

After hearing the petitioner, the judge wondered how a building could so easily be illegally constructed on the ground.

He, subsequently, ruled that the ground be restored for the public as per the master plan and told KDA to ensure it is ONLY used for those purposes.

The court has issued notices to the DG SBCA, advocate general, and DG KDA as well.

After Nasla Tower, this is the fourth major demolition in Karachi. Earlier, orders were passed for Makkah Terrace, Al-Bari Tower, and Tejori Heights. The top court has been on a rampage to remove encroachments and raze illegal buildings in the city.