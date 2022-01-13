Thursday, January 13, 2022  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SHC irked at delaying tactics, orders demolition of three structures

Court had declared the fourth floor of Alizah Arcade illegal

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has once again ordered the authorities to demolish the illegal portion of a residential building, Alizah Arcade, in Block 13-D/1 in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal. 

The court had originally issued the demolition orders in November 2021, and judges were irked by the delaying tactics used by the official.

The SCH also order the demolition of two other structures in the city.

Alizah Arcade is three-storey building and a fourth floor is being built illegally. The court was irked at the inaction of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) against illegal construction. 

“If SBCA won’t take action against its officers, the law would take its course.” 

The court ordered SBCA to serve eviction notices to the residents and submit the names of officers who approved this construction in 15 days. 

In a separate development, the court ordered demolition of illegal construction on a 250sq-yd plot in Shah Faisal Town. 

The Sui Southern Gas Company and other utilities companies were ordered to remove residents’ connections.

Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi remarked that the SBCA and deputy commissioner are delaying the matter. “They are asking each other to take action but nothing has been done yet.” 

The court also ordered the police to stop illegal constructions on plot No. 711 in Federal B. Area block 3 and register a case against those responsible for it.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sindh high court
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TikToker Hareem Shah takes U-turn on money smuggling claims
TikToker Hareem Shah takes U-turn on money smuggling claims
Bilawal didn’t expect 'player' Imran Khan to tax condoms
Bilawal didn’t expect ‘player’ Imran Khan to tax condoms
State to pursue Usman Mirza harassment case: Imran Khan
State to pursue Usman Mirza harassment case: Imran Khan
Man kills wife, teenage nephew for 'honour' in Karachi's Pipri
Man kills wife, teenage nephew for ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Pipri
Closing schools, crypto ban, Usman Mirza case, mini budget
Closing schools, crypto ban, Usman Mirza case, mini budget
SHC to police: Fearlessly visit Rangers HQ for missing person
SHC to police: Fearlessly visit Rangers HQ for missing person
PM, COAS, federal ministers visit ISI headquarters
PM, COAS, federal ministers visit ISI headquarters
ATC hands death sentence to four in Johar Town blast
ATC hands death sentence to four in Johar Town blast
The story behind Kartarpur reunion of two real brothers
The story behind Kartarpur reunion of two real brothers
Five accused in Nazim Jokhio’s murder flee after bail rejected
Five accused in Nazim Jokhio’s murder flee after bail rejected
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.